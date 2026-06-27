Elon Musk Acquires New Tech Startup: Mesh Optical Joins SpaceX

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has approved billionaire Elon Musk's acquisition of Mesh Optical Technologies, a startup founded by former SpaceX engineers. This deal is expected to usher in a new era in creating high-speed communication infrastructure for AI and data centers. According to Bloomberg, the regulator completed the antitrust review on an accelerated basis. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report states.

Mesh Optical was founded last year by Travis Brashears, Cameron Ramos, and Serena Grown-Haeberli. These specialists previously worked on SpaceX projects, developing optical communication links between Starlink satellites. Now, they are working on adapting this technology for terrestrial data centers.

Advantages of Laser Technology

The optical transceivers offered by Mesh Optical are significantly faster and more energy-efficient than traditional electricity-based systems. Data transmission using light allows for the lag-free management of massive data streams required for modern supercomputers and training AI models.

In February of this year, Mesh Optical raised $50 million in its initial investment round led by Thrive Capital. The startup's rapid success and the attention of its former employer demonstrate how relevant its technological solutions are.

Strategic Importance for SpaceX

This acquisition is not just a matter of personnel for SpaceX, but a strategic expansion phase. Recently, the company has established partnerships with major AI developers such as Anthropic, Google, and Reflection AI, providing them with computing power in its data centers. This has become a new and profitable business direction for the company.

The integration of Mesh technologies will significantly increase the efficiency of SpaceX data centers. According to experts, these solutions could be used not only in servers on Earth but also in future orbital data centers in space. This aligns perfectly with Musk's plans for space colonization and expanding global internet coverage.

Although the financial details of the deal have not yet been disclosed, the FTC's approval means the process has entered its final stage. This step could make SpaceX a leader not only in rocketry but also in the high-tech infrastructure market.