Apple's Unexpected Decision: iPhone 18 to Feature 9 GB RAM

Apple is adopting an unusual strategy for increasing the random access memory (RAM) capacity in its future smartphones. According to recent data, the base models of the iPhone 18 series, expected to launch in 2026, will be equipped with 9 GB RAM. This deviates from current standards and is a rare occurrence in the tech world. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated on his social media page that this change is linked to expanding the capabilities of the Apple Intelligence AI system. Specifically, additional memory resources are required to ensure the seamless and fast operation of AI algorithms at the iOS 27 operating system level. This is forcing Apple engineers to move away from the usual 8 GB capacity to a slightly higher figure.

Changes in Memory Architecture

Technically, this innovation is explained by a change in the memory chip configuration. While current A19 chip models use four 2 GB chips, the iPhone 18 models with the new A20 processor will use six 1.5 GB chips. As a result, the total capacity will be 9 GB. This method allows for a significant improvement in performance without sharply increasing the device's cost.

Meanwhile, the flagship models of the iPhone 18 line — iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, as well as the expected foldable (iPhone Ultra) — will be provided with 12 GB RAM. These high-end devices will run on A20 Pro chips and consist of a combination of eight 1.5 GB chips. This provides a major advantage in performing professional-level tasks.

Market Release Strategy

Apple may apply a new approach to launching the iPhone 18 series. According to initial data, flagship models will traditionally go on sale in September 2026. However, the base iPhone 18 and affordable iPhone 18e models are expected to be presented to users slightly later — in the spring of 2027.

This news is particularly important for users in Uzbekistan, as AI functions are becoming one of the main criteria for choosing a smartphone in the local market. Even a 1 GB increase in RAM will help the device remain relevant for years and accept new software updates without difficulty.

According to ixbt.com, Apple is also considering collaborating with China's CXMT company for the supply of memory chips. This indicates the company's desire to diversify its supply chain and optimize production costs. The iPhone 18 series is expected to be the most AI-focused generation in Apple's history.