Astronomers Create the Universe’s Largest Map With 5.6 Trillion Pixels

·26·Technology
Astronomers Create the Universe’s Largest Map With 5.6 Trillion Pixels

An international team of scientists has presented the largest and most detailed map of the universe in human history. The immense project covers nearly 4 billion stars, galaxies and other celestial objects, with a total size of 5.6 trillion pixels. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, this wide-ranging scientific project was carried out by the DESI Legacy Imaging Surveys team. Over thirteen years, specialists compiled more than 263,000 images captured by telescopes into a single system, creating this unique database.

New dimensions of the universe are emerging

The collected data covers visible and near-infrared wavelengths. This makes it possible to observe celestial objects in high resolution and detail. For the scientific community, such a large database is an important step toward deeper study of the mysteries of the universe.

These observations were initially created as a foundation for DESI, an instrument that studies the spectra of galaxies and quasars. Scientists determine the distance to objects based on the redshift of light and transform a flat sky image into a three-dimensional map of the universe.

Scientific significance and future research

The new map is not limited to the DESI project but will serve as a foundation for broad research. Earlier versions of the data had already contributed to more than 1,800 scientific studies and papers.

Astronomers can now use this vast dataset to search for rare cosmic objects, analyze galaxy evolution and train artificial intelligence systems. The use of such a database by artificial intelligence technologies is expected to pave the way for new discoveries in cosmology.

It is worth noting that the DESI project continues to expand its three-dimensional map of the universe. By April of this year, more than 47 million galaxies and quasars had been successfully added to the map במסגרת the project.

AstronomySpaceScientific DiscoveryArtificial IntelligenceDESI
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Orbital Mechanics: Northrop Grumman Extends Satellite LifespansOrbital Mechanics: Northrop Grumman Extends Satellite LifespansToday, 01:57Twitch Uses Streamers’ Content to Train AITwitch Uses Streamers’ Content to Train AIToday, 01:27Minisforum Unveils New Mini PC With Intel Core i9 ProcessorMinisforum Unveils New Mini PC With Intel Core i9 ProcessorToday, 00:55Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Unveiled: Brighter Display and More Durable BodyGoogle Pixel 11 Pro Fold Unveiled: Brighter Display and More Durable BodyYesterday, 23:59Google’s Gemini AI Service Surpasses 1 Billion UsersGoogle’s Gemini AI Service Surpasses 1 Billion UsersYesterday, 23:52Grubhub’s $24 Million Fine Reaches UsersGrubhub’s $24 Million Fine Reaches UsersYesterday, 23:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids