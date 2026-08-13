AI and Nuclear Energy Company Fermi Names New Leader

Fermi, a company specializing in supplying nuclear energy for AI, announced the appointment of its new CEO. Lee McIntire, the former head of TerraPower, the nuclear energy startup founded by Bill Gates, has taken the position. ixbt.com reported this. TechCrunch.com reports .

The new leader’s appointment came more than three months after one of the company’s founders, Toby Neugebauer, was removed from his position. At the time, Fermi described the sweeping leadership changes and the new corporate headquarters in Dallas as part of its “Fermi 2.0” strategy.

According to reports, Lee McIntire had previously served as an independent member of Fermi’s board of directors. During his career, he also held CEO positions at CH2M Hill and TerraPower and has extensive experience managing major infrastructure projects.

A new phase for Fermi’s projects

Fermi America, founded by former US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, is building a massive AI campus called Project Matador in Amarillo, Texas. The project is designed to use dedicated nuclear reactors to provide large data centers with a continuous electricity supply in the future.

According to Marius Haas, chairman of Fermi’s board, the company’s next phase will focus entirely on construction and energy delivery. Lee McIntire is considered a specialist with 40 years of experience bringing large and complex projects to life on schedule, within budget and in full compliance with safety requirements.

Share price rises

Investors reacted positively to the personnel changes and recent business decisions. In particular, it was announced on Monday that Fermi had signed its first binding customer agreement with TensorWave for the Project Matador campus.

Against this backdrop, the company’s share price has risen by nearly 23% since Monday. Observers believe that the arrival of experienced leadership and the signing of the first real energy-supply agreements could mark the beginning of a period of stable growth for the young technology company.