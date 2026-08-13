Google Pixel 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL unveiled: What is known about the new flagships

·2·Technology
Google Pixel 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL unveiled: What is known about the new flagships

Google has officially unveiled its next-generation flagships — the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL smartphones. According to ixbt.com, users have taken notice that, despite the premium pricing, the base versions of the new devices come with less RAM than last year's models. Ixbt.com reports .

The new smartphone series includes several major changes, including an upgraded processor and improved display capabilities. However, experts are discussing the more complicated approach to memory capacity.

Specifications and technical capabilities

As competition in the smartphone market intensifies, Google has equipped its flagships with the new Tensor G6 processor. The chip relies on seven processor cores in a 1+4+2 configuration. The display specifications have also been significantly improved.

The smaller model features a 6.3-inch display with a 1280p resolution, while the larger version has a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1344p. In both cases, the refresh rate ranges from 1 to 120 Hz, while peak brightness reaches 3600 knd/kv.m.

Memory and battery capabilities

According to ixbt.com, it is positive that the base versions of the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL have 256 GB of internal storage. However, RAM capacity stands at just 12 GB instead of last year's 16 GB. Only the higher-end configurations with more storage come with 16 GB of RAM.

There are no noticeable changes in battery capacity: the devices feature 4850 mAh and 5115 mAh batteries. The Pixel 11 Pro supports 30-watt wired charging, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL supports 45-watt wired charging. Both smartphones support 25-watt wireless charging.

Cameras and pricing

In terms of optics, the flagships feature a triple-camera system. It includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel periscope camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens with autofocus. The front camera is based on a 42-megapixel sensor.

The devices are protected against water and dust according to the IP68 standard and support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 technologies. The smartphones will be available in black, light green, olive, and peach colors. The smaller model starts at $1,100, while the larger one starts at $1,300.

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