Roberto De Zerbi Reveals Details of Sandro Tonali Transfer

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi has explained how he beat Arsenal and Manchester City to sign Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali. According to Goal.com, the £100 million transfer, worth approximately €115 million, is expected to become a cornerstone of the London club’s new project. Goal.com reports that.

The 26-year-old Sandro Tonali had been playing for Newcastle since the summer of 2023, making 110 appearances and scoring 10 goals. He also won the EFL Cup in the 2024–25 season. His long-term contract with Tottenham runs until 2032, and the transfer is central to Roberto De Zerbi’s future tactical plans.

The Personal Approach Behind the Transfer

In an interview with Sky Sport Italia, Roberto De Zerbi stressed that his efforts to convince the player were transparent and sincere. The coach said he always speaks openly with footballers and believed Tonali could become a leader at any club. De Zerbi recalled that he had followed his compatriot since Tonali was 18 and playing for his hometown club, Brescia.

The coach’s personal attention and the sporting project offered by Tottenham played a decisive role in completing the transfer. De Zerbi made it clear that Tonali would be given important leadership responsibilities as the team was rebuilt, and that approach proved more attractive than the interest shown by other competitive clubs.

A New Era Begins at Tottenham

Roberto De Zerbi took charge of Tottenham in difficult circumstances in March 2026. At the time, the team was fighting to stay in the English Premier League. The 47-year-old coach, who had previously guided Brighton into European competitions for the first time in the club’s history, also kept the London club from relegation.

In the coach’s view, last season was about fighting for survival, while the current campaign offers a chance to lay the foundations in Europe’s most demanding league. His experience at Brighton and Marseille helped him cope with the pressure of English football, but at Tottenham he is undertaking a unique challenge.

Team Spirit and Plans for the Future

De Zerbi places great emphasis on unity among his players in his tactical philosophy. He noted that football culture in England does not involve as many team gatherings as in Italy, but fundamental results can only be achieved when players spend time together and strengthen their relationships.

Citing Argentina’s World Cup success as an example, the coach stressed that team spirit is just as important as playing style. The arrival of an experienced and strong-minded player such as Sandro Tonali is expected to add the qualities Tottenham have been lacking both on the pitch and in the dressing room.