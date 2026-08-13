Twitch Uses Streamers’ Content to Train AI

·28·Technology
Twitch Uses Streamers’ Content to Train AI

The popular streaming platform Twitch announced that its creators’ videos will be automatically used by its parent company, Amazon, to train AI models. The decision was met with strong opposition from the platform’s community because streamers were enrolled in the process by default rather than voluntarily, and they must manually change a specific setting to opt out. TechCrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, Twitch streamers with thousands of hours of audio and video recordings are concerned that their voices and appearances could be used without their consent to create AI models. Platform users protested the news and strongly criticized why the system does not automatically operate on an opt-in basis.

Streamers’ Objections and Management’s Response

During a livestream on Twitch’s official channel, Mary Kish, head of community engagement, and Mike Minton, chief product officer, were forced to answer questions from more than three thousand angry users. In response to the question in chat, “Why didn’t they make this optional?”, Mike Minton openly replied: “If it were optional, nobody would agree. To be honest, that’s the point.”

Company representatives initially presented the change as a setting that would allow users to refuse to let Amazon train its AI models. However, this approach caused even more confusion among streamers. When one user asked whether their videos had already been used to train AI, Minton admitted that he did not know exactly what Amazon had done or which data it had used.

The Broader Trend and How to Change the Setting

At the same time, Mary Kish emphasized that Twitch is not alone in this regard, noting that other major technology companies, such as Meta, also use public content on their platforms to train AI. According to her, if a user’s Facebook and Instagram accounts are public, their data may also be used to create AI models.

Twitch management insists that the setting itself demonstrates its response to the community’s concerns and that users have been given a choice. If streamers do not want their content to be used to train Amazon’s AI, they must follow these steps:

  • Go to the channel settings, not the Creator Dashboard.
  • Select the Security and Privacy section.
  • Find the “AI Training” option and turn it off.

TwitchAmazonArtificial IntelligenceStreamersTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Orbital Mechanics: Northrop Grumman Extends Satellite LifespansOrbital Mechanics: Northrop Grumman Extends Satellite LifespansToday, 01:57Astronomers Create the Universe’s Largest Map With 5.6 Trillion PixelsAstronomers Create the Universe’s Largest Map With 5.6 Trillion PixelsToday, 01:27Minisforum Unveils New Mini PC With Intel Core i9 ProcessorMinisforum Unveils New Mini PC With Intel Core i9 ProcessorToday, 00:55Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Unveiled: Brighter Display and More Durable BodyGoogle Pixel 11 Pro Fold Unveiled: Brighter Display and More Durable BodyYesterday, 23:59Google’s Gemini AI Service Surpasses 1 Billion UsersGoogle’s Gemini AI Service Surpasses 1 Billion UsersYesterday, 23:52Grubhub’s $24 Million Fine Reaches UsersGrubhub’s $24 Million Fine Reaches UsersYesterday, 23:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids