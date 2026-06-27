Elon Musk Acquires Mesh Startup Founded by Former SpaceX Engineers

·31·Technology
Elon Musk Acquires Mesh Startup Founded by Former SpaceX Engineers

Technology giant Elon Musk has made a new strategic acquisition to further strengthen his space and AI projects. Regulators have approved Musk's purchase of Mesh Optical Technologies, a startup founded by former SpaceX engineers. This deal serves not only as a technology transfer but also as a foundation for future space data centers, according to Ixbt.com reports .

Mesh specializes in developing optical transceivers that use light for information exchange between data centers. According to ixbt.com, these devices are significantly more energy-efficient and feature substantially lower latency compared to existing alternatives.

Starlink Experience and New Horizons

Notably, the founders of Mesh were directly involved in creating laser communication technologies for Starlink satellite internet during their time at SpaceX. In February, the startup managed to attract $50 million in investment from the Thrive Capital fund. Now, this expertise is returning to the Elon Musk empire.

Mesh technologies are not limited to ground-based centers. The company has shown great interest in applying its developments in open space. This is perfectly timed for SpaceX's recently announced Starmind project. Starmind is a system of massive data centers located in space, where inter-satellite laser communication plays a key role.

AI Centers in Space

SpaceX has already officially introduced its first space data center or satellite designed for AI computations under the code name AI1. To mass-produce these devices, the company has begun construction of a massive factory covering 1 million square meters. This indicates Musk's intention to turn space into a hub for computing power, not just communication.

According to Elon Musk, developing orbital data centers for AI is significantly easier than today's complex Starlink communication satellites. Mesh technologies will ensure the exchange of data between these centers at the speed of light with minimal energy consumption.

For users and technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, this news signifies a new stage for global internet speeds and cloud computing technologies. Space-based servers reduce dependence on terrestrial infrastructure and increase the stability of the global digital ecosystem. Through this acquisition, SpaceX will undoubtedly further strengthen its technological dominance in space.

Elon MuskSpaceXStarlinkMeshTechnology
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