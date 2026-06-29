UzIMEI Registration Process Automated

·3·Technology
UzIMEI Registration Process Automated

During the press tour, the new procedure for registering mobile devices in the UzIMEI system was also demonstrated.

Now, for mobile devices imported duty-free by individuals for personal use, the customs declaration and the UzIMEI registration process will be carried out automatically and simultaneously.

While these two stages were previously performed separately, the new procedure reduces the time spent by passengers.

According to calculations, this simplification will provide convenience for approximately 70 percent of passengers importing mobile devices.

UzIMEIMobile DevicesCustoms DeclarationPassengersRegistrationAutomation
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