Nandan Nilekani Steps Down from Fundamentum Leadership: $200 Million for New Fund

·2·Technology
Nandan Nilekani Steps Down from Fundamentum Leadership: $200 Million for New Fund

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Indian IT giant Infosys and architect of the country's digital infrastructure, is stepping down as General Partner (GP) of the venture firm Fundamentum Partnership, which he co-founded. This unexpected change comes as the firm launches its third $200 million fund. According to TechCrunch, while Nilekani is stepping back from active management, he will remain the fund's largest investor. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The 71-year-old Nandan Nilekani is one of the most influential figures in the Indian technology world. He not only co-founded Infosys but also spearheaded the creation of Aadhaar, the world's largest biometric identification system, and the UPI real-time payment network. His new role at Fundamentum is expected to focus more on advisory and mentorship.

Strategic changes and new goals

Fundamentum co-founder Sanjeev Aggarwal noted that Nilekani's departure is largely formal, as he remains an integral part of the company. Within the third fund, he will continue to provide strategic guidance to founders of portfolio companies and support the teams. This shift is also linked to the expansion of the firm's leadership and paving the way for a new generation of investors.

The newly established Fund III will focus primarily on the following areas:

  • Consumer Tech;
  • Fintech projects;
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) products;
  • Series B and later-stage startups.
The fund plans to support 8 to 10 startups, with an average investment of around $10.5 million per project. Fundraising has begun and is expected to be completed over the next 12-18 months. Interestingly, half of the fund's capital will be raised from international investors, while the other half will come from local Indian institutions and family offices.

New trends in the venture market

This move by Fundamentum highlights the evolution of the Indian venture ecosystem. While funds in the country relied primarily on foreign capital a decade ago, the share of local investors has increased significantly today. Nilekani is expected to make the largest personal investment of his career into this fund, signaling his confidence in the Indian startup market.

For context, Fundamentum has previously invested in successful projects such as the car trading platform Spinny, the online pharmacy PharmEasy, and the audio storytelling service Kuku FM. Through the new fund, the company aims to provide a stronger boost to the development of India's digital economy. The combination of Nilekani's experience and the new team's drive is expected to deliver significant results.

Nandan NilekaniFundamentumInfosysInvestmentStartups
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