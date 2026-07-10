Historic Milestone in Australia's Space Industry: First Liquid-Fueled Rocket Successfully Launched

Australia's startup Sunburnt Space has opened a new chapter in the country's space industry history. The first commercial liquid-fueled rocket, fully designed and built locally by the company, has completed a successful flight. This test took place at the White Cliffs range in New South Wales and is considered a major technological achievement for the Australian private sector. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The two-stage suborbital rocket, named Mini Meggs, is equipped with a two-component liquid engine fueled by a mixture of ethanol and nitrous oxide. According to ixbt.com, the engine operated in the specified mode during the flight, and the rocket maintained stable trajectory. This event practically proved Australia's capability to develop and commercially utilize liquid-fueled rockets based on its own technologies.

Commercial payloads and scientific research

As part of the flight, special equipment from two customers was tested in near-space conditions on board the rocket. The company Orbit2Orbit tested its Parallax 0 container, designed for suborbital missions. This system collected critical data on vibrations, loads, and internal environment during the flight. The gathered data will serve as a foundation for creating the Lab2Space platform in the future.

Another partner, the company Metakosmos, sent its 'Suit in a Box' project, named HELIOS, into space. This project consisted of a set of sensors used for developing future space suits. Experts note that the main goal of this mission was not to reach space, but to verify the durability of complex equipment under real flight conditions.

Experience and future plans

According to Sunburnt Space representatives, suborbital flights allow for testing equipment in conditions that cannot be simulated on Earth, such as high acceleration and dynamic loads. All payloads were safely returned to Earth at the end of the flight and handed over to customers for analysis. This demonstrates that the company is also working effectively on reusable systems.

The company announced that it follows the 'launch, analyze, and launch again' principle in its operations. This successful start marked the first commercial phase of the test program for Sunburnt Space. Future plans include further refining the rocket platform and executing more complex missions.

This event is significant not only for one company but for the entire region. Australia is striving to strengthen its position in the global space market with its geographical location and developing technological potential. The flight of Mini Meggs has brought the country's competitiveness in the private astronautics sector to a new level.