Slate Auto, backed by Jeff Bezos, partners with Crayola

·30·Technology
Slate Auto, backed by Jeff Bezos, partners with Crayola

Slate Auto, a newcomer to the electric vehicle market funded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, continues to introduce its first products with a unique style. Relying on the principles of simplicity and customer-driven customization, the company has launched a partnership with the famous crayon manufacturer Crayola to decorate its new EVs. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

The core concept offered by Slate Auto is that for $24,950, the buyer receives an unpainted, gray-toned base electric vehicle. The car has a range of 205 miles (approximately 330 km) and lacks unnecessary technological complexities. Instead, users can customize the car's design to their liking using special vinyl wraps.

Color brilliance and a new partnership

As part of the partnership with Crayola, Slate Auto has introduced five exclusive car wrap colors. These include the brand's iconic shades such as Cerulean (blue), Fern (green), Jersey Tomato (red), Razzmatazz (dark pink), and Dandelion (yellow). According to ixbt.com, the price for these special colored wraps is $1,549.99.

Customers who purchase this package receive not only a new exterior look but also additional accessories. Specifically, a color-matched Crayola branded key fob and a special artistic element for the dashboard called the "Slatelet" are included. This move is aimed at showcasing the car not just as a means of transport, but as a piece of personal art.

Anna Roca, head of global licensing at Crayola, noted that this project is the first automotive industry partnership in the brand's history. Slate Auto representatives stated they are ready to work on new designs with other creators and companies in the future. Currently, the company is working on a similar project with New York-based artist Max Kolo.

Market position and prospects

Slate Auto is still very young in the automotive industry. The company publicly announced its operations in April 2025 and has not yet begun delivering its first products to customers. Nevertheless, the low price and high level of customization are attracting the attention of many investors and consumers.

The company's pricing policy is also noteworthy:

  • Two-seater base truck — $24,950;
  • Five-seater SUV modification — $29,950;
  • Various vinyl wraps and accessories — at an additional cost.
The arrival of such affordable and economical electric vehicles could play an important role in reducing urban cargo transport and personal travel costs in the future. Although Slate Auto is currently focused only on the US market, the support of major investors like Jeff Bezos increases the likelihood of the project going global.

Slate AutoElectric VehicleJeff BezosCrayolaTechnology
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