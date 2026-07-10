Anthropic introduces new Reflect feature for Claude users

Amid growing criticism of AI technologies and concerns over the environmental impact of data centers, Anthropic has added a new feature to its Claude chatbot designed to encourage users to continue using the technology. This analytical dashboard, called "Reflect," allows users to visualize their interactions with the chatbot and track their AI usage habits. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports. it

The Reflect feature looks like a simple set of statistics: it shows which topics were discussed most, usage time, and for what tasks the AI was consulted. However, according to ixbt.com, the primary goal of this tool is much deeper, aimed at establishing the Claude chatbot as an integral part of the user's daily workflow.

Although the system does not show the user the exact amount of time saved using AI in concrete numbers, the overall overview of completed tasks makes the person feel attached to the tool. This, in turn, transforms the Claude chatbot from a simple assistant into an essential part of daily life. For users in Uzbekistan, such analytical tools can also be very useful in evaluating their work efficiency.

AI and digital well-being

Interestingly, Anthropic is also encouraging users to think critically about their AI usage. The Reflect panel periodically asks the user questions like, "Which tasks do you want to keep doing yourself, even if Claude could do them faster?" This serves as a unique reminder to ensure the user does not lose their personal skills.

The program also offers special tools to prevent excessive reliance (addiction) on AI. Users can set "quiet hours" when they do not interact with the chatbot or set reminders to take breaks. This approach is part of a trend among technology companies to focus on user mental health.

The strategy of shaping user perception through analytical data is not new. For example, in 2012, Google launched the Gmail Meter service. Back then, charts about email traffic and data volume served to show users how important Gmail was in their digital lives.

Strategy to retain users in the system

The Claude Reflect feature does not stop at just providing information; it also teaches users how to use AI more effectively. For example, the system might recommend using the "Projects" feature within Claude to avoid explaining the same context repeatedly. This is an important tool for Anthropic to keep users within its ecosystem and prevent them from switching to competitor platforms.

In conclusion, through this new feature, Anthropic is presenting AI not just as a technology, but as a personal partner that is used consciously and makes human life easier. This is expected to help mitigate existing societal fears and resistance toward AI.