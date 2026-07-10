SpaceX shares drop unexpectedly after joining Nasdaq-100 index

·32·Technology
SpaceX shares drop unexpectedly after joining Nasdaq-100 index

Shares of SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, experienced an unexpected decline after being included in the prestigious Nasdaq-100 index. As of July 7, the company's securities fell below their placement price within a single day. This came as a surprise to many investors, as inclusion in an index is typically expected to boost share prices. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

During trading, SpaceX shares dropped to $145, significantly lower than the initial $150 mark. Although prices later stabilized around $148, the company has lost 13% of its market value over the last five days. Compared to the peak in June, the decline stands at 35%.

Investor concerns and financial performance

Analysts believe that the company's valuation (approximately $2 trillion) is exerting pressure on the share price. According to ixbt.com, although SpaceX ended last year with $18.5 billion in revenue, its net loss reached $5 billion. Additionally, the potential merger with Musk's other project, xAI, is causing investor concern due to the need for further investment.

The general situation in the US market has also negatively impacted SpaceX's position. Rising energy prices against the backdrop of new sanctions on Iranian oil have caused volatility on the stock exchanges. In such conditions, high-tech company shares are the first to come under pressure.

Competition and future prospects

While SpaceX shares are falling, its main competitor, Blue Origin owned by Jeff Bezos, announced that it would attract $10 billion in external investment. Currently, both companies are actively involved in developing space systems for NASA's lunar missions.

Nevertheless, major financial institutions remain confident in SpaceX's future. Specifically, Morgan Stanley analysts have set a target price of $300 for the company's shares and recommend buying them. Deutsche Bank, considering the integration of space infrastructure with AI systems, has valued the shares at around $255.

For technology enthusiasts and investors, these changes demonstrate how volatile the global aerospace market is. The decline in shares of giants like SpaceX may indicate new opportunities or a market restructuring in the long term.

SpaceXElon MuskNasdaqStocksTechnology
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