Cash App fined $45 million for failing to protect users

The US financial technology company Block has reached a $45 million settlement with officials from 46 states to resolve controversies surrounding its popular payment app, Cash App. This agreement follows extensive investigations into security flaws and insufficient measures against fraud on the platform, as reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

State attorneys general argued that Block misled users by falsely advertising that Cash App featured bank-level security and advanced fraud detection technology. In reality, gaps in the platform created significant opportunities for criminals. According to Reuters, while the company did not admit wrongdoing, it agreed to pay the settlement to resolve the legal proceedings.

Serious security flaws

Investigations revealed that Cash App allowed users to open accounts without providing essential information such as a Social Security number or date of birth. Furthermore, the lack of limits on the number of accounts an individual could open made it easier for fraudsters to exploit the platform for malicious purposes. Such practices contradict international standards for digital wallet security.

Another major issue concerns customer support. Because the app lacked an official support phone number, users who were locked out of their accounts or lost funds were forced to search for help online. As a result, many fell victim to fake "customer support" numbers operated by scammers, leading to further financial losses.

Increased regulatory oversight

Today, many users are moving away from traditional banking toward fintech apps like Cash App. This has prompted government agencies to tighten oversight of the sector. Block was previously fined by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), where it was forced to pay $175 million for failing to investigate fraud complaints.

Under the terms of the new settlement, Block has committed to the following:

Radically improving fraud prevention measures on the Cash App platform;

Establishing live customer support services for users;

Strengthening account registration and identity verification processes.

This case serves as an important lesson for the global fintech market, proving once again that digital payment systems must be not only convenient but also maximally secure. As electronic wallets and payment apps gain popularity in the Uzbekistan market, international experience shows that users must always remain vigilant when entering personal data and interacting with suspicious services.