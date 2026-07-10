Meta Introduces Muse Spark 1.1: A New Era in Programming

The race in the AI market is reaching a new stage. Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, has officially announced its multimodal model Muse Spark 1.1 with agentic capabilities. This technology is focused on working directly with software code and automating complex digital workflows, positioning itself as a serious competitor to products from giants like OpenAI and Anthropic. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The main advantage of the Muse Spark 1.1 model is its multi-step reasoning capability. Meta representatives state that the system can independently perform complex tasks such as writing code, implementing new features in large corporate systems, fixing bugs, and migrating codebases from one platform to another. This is expected to significantly ease the daily workload of developers.

Competition and Pricing Policy

Although Meta is slightly behind its competitors in this direction, the company aims to attract users with affordable pricing. According to Reuters, the cost of using Muse Spark 1.1 is set at $1.25 per million input tokens and $4.25 per output token. This figure is nearly equal to or slightly higher than Anthropic's Claude Haiku 4.5 and OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Luna models.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg paid special attention to this release. He even posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account for the first time in several years. Zuckerberg called Muse Spark 1.1 a "powerful, low-cost agentic and programming tool" and hinted that more advanced models will be introduced in the near future.

Technological Capabilities

According to the official statement published on the company's blog, the new model shows high efficiency in the following areas:

Executing complex planning between external applications and services;

Managing large-scale code migrations;

Automating digital workflows;

Independent use of computer interfaces and equipment control.

This week has been extremely productive for the AI world. In addition to Muse Spark 1.1, Meta also showcased the Muse Image model, which specializes in image generation. At the same time, OpenAI introduced its new GPT-5.6 family, and xAI presented an updated version of the Grok model. In such intense competition, Meta is trying to gain leadership with its strategy of openness and affordability.

In conclusion, the release of Muse Spark 1.1 expands the choice for corporate clients. Now, companies are no longer limited to just ChatGPT or Claude, but can also utilize Meta's agentic capabilities. This, in turn, will serve to make AI technologies more affordable and widespread.