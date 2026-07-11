European Union considers bill on scanning private correspondence

·1·Technology
European Union considers bill on scanning private correspondence

The European Parliament has taken another step toward adopting a temporary bill that would allow technology companies to scan users' private messages. The primary goal of this initiative is to identify and curb the distribution of child sexual abuse material online. However, the document is causing serious debate among digital privacy and human rights advocates. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Due to a current legal loophole, online platforms face several restrictions when voluntarily checking user files. The new bill is expected to temporarily close this gap. Members of Parliament supported moving the initiative to the Council of the European Union for further consideration. Nevertheless, views on the final version of the document remain divided.

The balance between privacy and security

At the center of the discussions is the issue of services using end-to-end encryption. If the current amendments are maintained, messengers like Signal may be exempt from mandatory scanning of users' private correspondence. This is seen as a significant victory for privacy advocates, but security agencies view such exceptions as providing opportunities for criminals.

361 votes were needed to reject the bill entirely, but that level of opposition was not reached. As a result, the document moved to the next stage of the legislative process. Supporters of the project consider the digital safety of minors a priority, while critics express concern that this system could eventually become a mechanism for mass surveillance.

Pavel Durov's sharp reaction

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has sharply criticized this initiative. On his X social media page, he openly condemned these actions by the European Union. According to ixbt.com, Durov believes such methods are not characteristic of democratic states.

"Such tricks were previously typical of 'banana republics,' and now they are being used by the European Union to pass surveillance laws," writes the Telegram head. In his view, tools that infringe on the right to privacy are being introduced under the guise of child safety.

The bill will now be reviewed by the Council of the European Union. If member states support the clause on exempting encrypted services, the document will move to the next stage. Otherwise, a long and complex negotiation process between European institutions may begin, which would significantly delay the adoption of the law.

Европа ИттифоқиTelegramPavel DurovМахфийликҚонунчилик
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