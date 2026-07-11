How were the players rated in the Spain vs Belgium match?

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How were the players rated in the Spain vs Belgium match?

In the FIFA 2026 World Cup quarter-finals Spain defeated Belgium with a score of 2:1. Player ratings were announced after the match. Pau Cubarsí received the highest rating for Spain, scoring 8.4.

For Spain, Lamine Yamal (8.0), Rodri (7.9), and Fabián Ruiz (7.8) were also highly rated. Goalkeeper David Raya received 7.3.

Spain player ratings:

• David Raya — 7.3
• Marc Cucurella — 6.8
• Aymeric Laporte — 7.0
• Pau Cubarsí — 8.4
• Pedro Porro — 7.4
• Fabián Ruiz — 7.8
• Rodri — 7.9
• Dani Olmo — 7.5
• Mikel Oyarzabal — 6.6
• Álex Baena — 6.9
• Lamine Yamal — 8.0

Spain substitute ratings:

• Ferran Torres — 6.6
• Pedri — 7.0
• Nico Williams — 6.5
• Mikel Merino — not rated

For Belgium, the highest ratings went to Kevin De Bruyne, Jérémy Doku, Thomas Meunier, and Thibaut Courtois, ranging between 6.8 and 6.9. Goalscorer Charles De Ketelaere received 6.8.

Belgium player ratings:

• Thibaut Courtois — 6.9
• Maxim De Cuyper — 6.0
• Arthur Theate — 6.8
• Wout Faes — 5.7
• Timothy Castagne — 6.4
• Arthur Vermeeren — 5.9
• Kevin De Bruyne — 6.8
• Charles De Ketelaere — 6.8
• Leandro Trossard — 5.7
• Jérémy Doku — 6.8
• Loïs Openda — 6.1

Belgium substitute ratings:

• Axel Witsel — 6.0
• Romelu Lukaku — 6.0
• Alexis Saelemaekers — 6.2
• Grégoire Lammens — 5.4
• Alexis Saelemaekers — not rated

Overall, Spain's midfield and defense performed strongly. Belgium's attacking players were relatively consistent, but the team could not avoid defeat.

ИспанияБелгияПау КубарсиЛамин ЯмалRodriКевин Де Брюйне
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