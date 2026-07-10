Narcotics found in the car of a suspect accused of extortion in Andijan

In Andijan, an individual who demanded extra money beyond the agreed-upon price for a sold phone has been apprehended. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a substance resembling narcotics was also found during a search of the suspect's vehicle.

It was determined that a resident of Andijan, born in 1993, had sold an iPhone 15 Pro to an acquaintance born in 1987 for 650 US dollars. The buyer paid the agreed amount in full. Despite this, the seller demanded an additional 500 US dollars from him.

According to reports, he attempted to extort money by applying pressure and using intimidation under various pretexts. The suspect was caught red-handed while receiving the 500 dollars in the O'rikzor neighborhood of Andijan city.

Following this, his Nexia-2 vehicle was searched in the presence of witnesses. Two pieces of a brown, pungent-smelling substance were found in the car's interior and were seized in accordance with established procedures.

In connection with the incident, the investigative department under the Andijan City Department of Internal Affairs has initiated a criminal case regarding extortion and charges related to narcotic substances.

At present, preliminary investigative actions are ongoing.