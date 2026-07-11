New permanent CEO appointed for Bluesky social network

·28·Technology
New permanent CEO appointed for Bluesky social network

Bluesky, which has recently been seen as a primary alternative to the X (formerly Twitter) platform, has undergone a significant leadership change. Toni Schneider, who has been serving as interim leader since March of this year, has now officially taken on the role of permanent CEO. This appointment comes as the platform re-evaluates its development strategy. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Toni Schneider is a figure with extensive experience in the technology world. He is known as the founding director of Automattic, the company behind major projects like WordPress and Tumblr. He is also a partner at the venture firm True Ventures, one of Bluesky's investors. According to Schneider, after four months in an interim capacity, he has become fully committed to the platform's mission and decided to remain in his position.

As a reminder, long-time Bluesky leader Jay Graber stepped down from her position in March to move into the role of Director of Innovation. During Graber's tenure, the platform's user base reached 43 million, and the decentralized technology known as AT Protocol was significantly expanded. Now, Schneider aims to build new features upon this foundation.

New strategy: Small communities and privacy

Discussing future plans on his personal blog, Toni Schneider emphasized that he will focus on creating "smaller spaces and closed communities." He believes this approach will drive the next wave of innovation and user growth. This signifies a shift toward a safer environment based on interests rather than an open, global feed.

The history of Bluesky is directly linked to Twitter. Initially started as a small project within Twitter, the platform later became an independent entity. Especially after Elon Musk took over Twitter and rebranded it to X, Bluesky served as a primary refuge for users dissatisfied with the changes.

However, according to recent data, the platform is facing difficulties in user retention. Although activity on the platform spiked following Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election, growth rates have since slowed. While some experts express doubts about the platform's future, the appointment of a new leader could be a make-or-break moment for Bluesky.

The main task facing Schneider is to shape the Bluesky social network not just as a "copy of X," but as an independent brand with its own unique values. He concluded his statement by saying, "We are still at the very beginning of this story."

BlueskyToni SchneiderИжтимоий ТармоқТехнологияElon Musk
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