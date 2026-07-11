Spain defeats Belgium and will play against France

In the FIFA 2026 World Cup quarter-finals, Spain defeated Belgium 2-1. In the match held at Inglewood Stadium in Los Angeles, the Spaniards opened the scoring in the first half, and the winning goal was scored late in the game.

In the 30th minute, Fabian Ruiz put Spain ahead. In the 41st minute, Charles De Ketelaere scored Belgium's equalizer. In the 88th minute, Mikel Merino scored to secure Spain's spot in the next round.

Spain held a significant statistical advantage. The team took 18 shots, 8 of which were on target. Belgium managed 5 shots, with 2 on target.

In terms of ball possession, Spain recorded 68 percent, while Belgium had 32 percent. The number of passes was 663:295 in favor of Spain. Passing accuracy was also higher for the Spaniards at 91 percent, compared to 81 percent for Belgium.

In the match, Spain committed 13 fouls and Belgium 18. Both teams received 2 yellow cards each. No red cards were issued. Offsides were 3:1 and corners were 5:1 in favor of Spain.

Thus, Spain will face France in the next round. Belgium has concluded its participation in the tournament at the quarter-final stage.