Follow the Spain vs Belgium quarter-final details with us

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Follow the Spain vs Belgium quarter-final details with us

Our website will host a live text commentary for the World Cup quarter-final match between Spain and Belgium.

The match will take place at the Inglewood Stadium in Los Angeles. Kick-off is at 00:00 Uzbekistan time. Throughout the broadcast, we will provide regular updates on key events, dangerous attacks, goals, yellow and red cards, substitutions, and statistical changes.

Spain is expected to start with Unai Simón, Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Álex Baena, and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Belgium's starting lineup includes Thibaut Courtois, Maxim De Cuyper, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy, Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Nicolas Raskin, Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Jérémy Doku, and Charles De Ketelaere.

You can follow the match developments minute-by-minute through our live text commentary.

Live report LIVE
23:34
Michael Oliver has been appointed as the referee for this match.
23:34
Just before the match kicks off, you can check out the starting lineups.
23:34
Welcome to the match between Spain and Belgium! We will be covering all the key moments of the game live. Starting lineups will be announced shortly.
23:16
World CupSpainBelgiumFootballLive Commentary
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