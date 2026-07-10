AMD introduces the new Zen 6 architecture: A revolutionary change in server processors

AMD, a leading player in the semiconductor market, is preparing to showcase its first processors based on the brand-new Zen 6 architecture. This technological innovation is expected to not only boost performance but also usher in a new era for AI and server systems. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to official information, the debut of the new architecture will take place at the Advancing AI 2026 event, scheduled for July 22-23 of this year. As reported by ixbt.com, the company is breaking with tradition this time by introducing the new architecture first in high-power Epyc server processors rather than in Ryzen chips intended for regular users.

Artificial intelligence and unprecedented power

The new generation of Epyc Venice processors will become the core component of a special AI platform called AMD Helios. Within this system, the processors will work in harmony with Instinct MI455 accelerators and AMD Pensando networking equipment. This provides unprecedented computing power for data centers.

A significant increase in technical specifications is also observed. The number of cores in chips with the Zen 6 architecture is expected to reach up to 256. For comparison, this figure is a maximum of 192 in current-generation processors. AMD representatives promise that the new chips will be up to 70 percent more efficient in terms of performance than previous models.

A new stage in the technological process

Another important aspect is that these processors will be the first products manufactured based on TSMC's 2nm technological process. This allows for a significant improvement in energy efficiency while increasing transistor density. For large server infrastructures and cloud service providers, such efficiency can play a crucial role in reducing operational costs.

For now, there is no precise information on when consumer-grade Ryzen processors will transition to the Zen 6 architecture. Industry experts believe the company is focusing on the most profitable and growing segment: AI and corporate clients. This indicates how priorities are shifting in the world of modern technology.

In conclusion, it can be said that AMD continues to exert serious pressure on competitors like NVIDIA and Intel with its new developments. The presentation taking place in the next two weeks will clarify all the hidden capabilities of these processors.