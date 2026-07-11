Full charge in 3 minutes: Record-breaking solid-state battery created in China

Scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences have unveiled a prototype of a new type of solid-state lithium-metal battery that is expected to revolutionize the electric vehicle industry. This invention is attracting the attention of industry experts by offering both high energy density and ultra-fast charging capabilities simultaneously. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new battery cell has achieved an energy density of 451.5 Wh/kg. Most surprisingly, the device is capable of operating at a 20C charge rate. This figure means that the battery can be charged from zero to 100 percent in just three minutes. This technology could solve the long charging wait times that remain the biggest issue for electric vehicle owners today.

Safety and durability tests

Researchers also emphasize the battery's durability. During experiments, it maintained its stable characteristics even after undergoing 700 charge and discharge cycles at maximum speed. Such indicators are considered a very high result for solid-state batteries.

In terms of safety, the new development has also proven to be superior to traditional lithium-ion batteries. The pouch cell battery successfully passed one of the most rigorous tests — the nail penetration test. Such a test demonstrates the battery's resistance to short circuits and confirms that the risk of fire is minimal.

Industry role and future prospects

Today, most electric vehicles on the global market, including US and European brands, support fast charging systems ranging from 150 kW to 350 kW. However, significantly charging the battery still takes between 20 and 40 minutes. Chinese giants like BYD, CATL, and Ganfeng Lithium are currently conducting serious research to reduce this time.

There are several obstacles to introducing the new technology into mass production:

Complexity and high cost of the mass production process;

The need for long-term durability testing under real-world operating conditions;

Obtaining safety compliance certifications from government regulatory bodies.

Industry analysts believe that solid-state batteries are expected to enter the market widely between 2026 and 2028. In the meantime, lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries will remain the market leader for electric vehicles due to their affordability and established technology. However, this discovery by Chinese scientists will eventually allow electric vehicles to be charged even faster than refueling conventional cars.