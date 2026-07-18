Fallout 5 is not coming soon: Bethesda shares details on the future of the game series

·28·Technology
Fallout 5 is not coming soon: Bethesda shares details on the future of the game series

The world-renowned studio Bethesda has revealed new plans for the Fallout universe, one of its biggest franchises. Although the highly anticipated Fallout 5 project has been officially confirmed, it has become clear that its premiere will not take place in the coming years. This was reported by ixbt.com, citing a statement from the studio. This is reported by news reports.

Currently, the Fallout 5 project is in the "pre-production" stage. The company's main focus is currently on another major project — The Elder Scrolls VI. According to the plan, Fallout 5 will only enter full development after The Elder Scrolls VI is released. This means that the new installment can be expected in at least 4-5 years.

Remaster versions and updates

Considering the long wait for the new installment, Bethesda has decided to re-release classic projects for fans. The studio confirmed that it is working on remaster versions of Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas. For reference, Fallout 3 was released in 2008 and New Vegas in 2010, and they are considered some of the best examples of the post-apocalyptic genre.

An interesting aspect is that the Fallout: New Vegas project was originally developed by Obsidian studio. Earlier rumors suggested that this studio was working on the remaster. However, although Bethesda representatives confirmed that cooperation with Obsidian continues, they stated that they are busy with a completely different, new project within this universe.

Technical capabilities and engine

There is also news from a technical perspective. It has been announced that both The Elder Scrolls VI and Fallout 5 are being created on Bethesda's latest technology — the Creation Engine 3. This is expected to take the graphics, physics, and open-world capabilities of these games to a new level.

This news is also significant for the gaming community in Uzbekistan. The Fallout series has great prestige among RPG fans in our country due to its deep plot and atmosphere. Although the new installment is delayed, the re-release of older parts with modern graphics will allow many players to relive their favorite adventures.

In conclusion, it can be said that Bethesda is emphasizing quality and avoiding hasty decisions. It is clear that until Fallout 5 is released, fans will not get bored, thanks to not only the remasters but also the mysterious project from Obsidian studio.

BethesdaFallout 5GamingTechnologyObsidian
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