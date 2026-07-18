Apple and Google ordered to remove AI-powered 'nudify' apps

Officials in San Francisco, USA, have demanded that Apple and Google immediately remove dozens of apps from their app stores that digitally alter photos of people to make them appear unclothed (nudify). This measure is a crucial part of the fight against AI-generated deepfake content that violates human dignity. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Under California law, facilitating the distribution of non-consensual pornographic deepfakes or intentionally enabling such processes leads to criminal liability. According to TechCrunch, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office is accusing both tech giants of profiting from these illegal apps and being indifferent to user safety.

Responsibility and financial interests of tech giants

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu, in an official letter to Apple and Google, emphasized that these platforms are collecting millions of dollars in commissions from apps that violate the rights of women and girls. Although the companies have removed some problematic apps, the prosecutor's office accused them of not being active enough in preventing such content from appearing.

It is reported that the Tech Transparency Project (TTP) submitted a report between January and April of this year regarding the presence of dozens of such apps in Apple and Google stores. These reports state that the companies not only hosted these apps but also profited from illegal sales by processing payments for in-app purchases.

Legal consequences and security measures

A new law taking effect in California in 2025 will allow victims to file civil lawsuits against third-party platforms that helped distribute such materials. In an interview with Wired, Prosecutor David Chiu warned that Apple and Google could face serious fines for violations.

While issues related to deepfake technologies were previously observed mainly around famous women and artists, such apps now allow targeting any photo on the open network. This poses a serious threat to the safety of ordinary users, especially underage girls. Officials have set a 28-day deadline for the companies to find a solution and report back.

At a time when AI-generated fake content and fraud cases are increasing in Uzbekistan as well, such strict measures in the global technology market are of great importance in shaping a culture of digital security. So far, Apple and Google have not officially responded to these demands.