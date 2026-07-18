Semiconductor market leader Intel has made significant changes to its plans for introducing its new generation of processors, the Nova Lake series. According to the latest information, users should not expect these chips, which are part of the Core Ultra 400 series, this year or even next year. This unexpected decision is causing major discussions in the tech world. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to information obtained by Videocardz, Nova Lake processors will officially launch under the Core Ultra Series 4 brand. Although these chips were previously expected to be unveiled sooner, sources confirm that the debut of the first models is now scheduled for the first quarter of 2027. This could be one of the longest and most phased-in launches in Intel's history.

Launch phases and technical specifications

The market launch of the new generation of processors is divided into several stages. In the early months of 2027, desktop models with the NVL-S 28C DS index, featuring 28 cores and a single chiplet, will go on sale. Notably, contrary to tradition, Intel will first introduce models with a locked multiplier (non-K index).

Following this, the following models will be released in sequence according to the plan:

Second quarter of 2027: NVL-S 28C K (28-core flagships with overclocking capabilities);

By the end of the same period: more affordable 8- and 16-core models;

Between May and September 2027: High-performance, dual-chiplet, 52-core NVL-S 52C DS models.

Experts believe such a long and extended timeline may be related to the current unstable situation in the PC market. It seems Intel has chosen this strategy to optimize its production capacity and adapt to market demand.

Market position and competition

Given the high demand for Intel products in the Uzbekistan market, this delay will certainly affect the plans of local users and system integrators. For now, users will have to make do with existing Core Ultra processors and upcoming intermediate generations.

Although the Nova Lake logos and branding details are already known, these chips are expected to be a major leap for Intel technically. Power up to 52 cores and a new architecture should give the company an edge in competing with rivals like NVIDIA and AMD, but it is clear that competitors will not stand still until 2027.

In conclusion, the Intel Nova Lake project is part of the company's long-term strategy, and we will have to wait at least another two and a half years to see it operating at full capacity.