NASA begins assembly of SLS rocket for historic Moon mission

·0·Technology
NASA begins assembly of SLS rocket for historic Moon mission

The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has begun the assembly process for the massive Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for the Artemis III mission, which aims to return humanity to the lunar surface. This process, which started at the Kennedy Space Center, is expected to usher in a new era of space exploration. After completing preparations for the Artemis II mission, engineers have shifted their focus to the third stage. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, specialists have begun installing the initial segments of the rocket's left solid rocket booster in the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB). The remaining parts, delivered by rail in June, are undergoing inspection and being coated with special protective layers. Afterward, all elements will be installed step-by-step onto the mobile launcher platform. It is worth noting that this platform has been modernized based on experience from previous missions.

Technical improvements and testing

Assembly work on the rocket's core stage is also in full swing. While the main tank was integrated with the engine section in May, the first two RS-25 engines were delivered to the space center in June. Once the remaining two engines arrive, the core stage will be fully assembled and integrated into the overall system. NASA specialists are repeatedly checking the reliability of every detail.

At the same time, important steps have been taken in preparing the Orion spacecraft. Engineers have finished installing the ship's heat shield. This shield consists of 186 blocks made of Avcoat material. Based on data obtained during the Artemis I mission, the shield's design was improved, increasing its ability to withstand high temperatures during atmospheric reentry.

A step toward the future: Artemis III and IV

As an integral part of the preparation process, large-scale training exercises are held monthly at the Rocco Petrone Launch Control Center. Teams are practicing fueling the rocket and the final 10-minute pre-launch countdown procedures. Such rehearsals serve to reduce potential errors during the actual launch to zero.

According to NASA's plan, the Artemis III mission is expected to take place next year. During this flight, the Orion crew will conduct proximity and docking tests with commercial lunar landers in low Earth orbit. These technologies will serve as the foundation for the Artemis IV mission, scheduled for 2028, which envisions astronauts landing directly on the lunar surface.

According to ixbt.com, this project is of strategic importance not only for the U.S. but for the global space industry. The SLS rocket is currently the world's most powerful rocket system, and it is expected to be a key link in humanity's plans for Mars missions.

NASASLSArtemisSpaceMoon
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Dyson introduces the new HF1 smart fan that replaces two home appliancesDyson introduces the new HF1 smart fan that replaces two home appliancesYesterday, 23:28Apple vs OpenAI Lawsuit: Confidential Disputes Between Tech GiantsApple vs OpenAI Lawsuit: Confidential Disputes Between Tech GiantsYesterday, 22:58Record in the space industry: $67.7 billion in investments attracted in six monthsRecord in the space industry: $67.7 billion in investments attracted in six monthsYesterday, 22:53Xiaomi introduces a new smart camera that does not require network or power connectionsXiaomi introduces a new smart camera that does not require network or power connectionsYesterday, 22:28Microsoft Copilot now detects computer issues: New PC Insights featureMicrosoft Copilot now detects computer issues: New PC Insights featureYesterday, 21:54The Conflict Between Elon Musk and Sam Altman: Is the Space Data Center Project RealisticThe Conflict Between Elon Musk and Sam Altman: Is the Space Data Center Project RealisticYesterday, 21:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures