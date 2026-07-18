Mac Allister speaks openly about Messi's future...

As the Argentina national team prepares for the 2026 World Cup final, Lionel Messi's future with the national team has once again become a hot topic. Alexis Mac Allister did not hide that his teammates want to see the 39-year-old captain on the pitch for as long as possible.

However, only Messi himself can make the final decision.

«It's his personal decision»

Mac Allister was asked if the team players are trying to convince Messi to stay with the national team.

«It's a difficult situation. Ultimately, it's his personal business. I don't know if he has reached a final decision or not,» the midfielder told DSPORTS.

According to him, the Argentine players do not have concrete information about the captain's future plans either.

Messi still making a difference at 39

Mac Allister highlighted that despite his age, Messi continues to have a huge impact on the team's performance.

«If Leo hasn't made a decision yet, we always say that even at this age, he makes a difference on the pitch. That is very important for us,» the player said.

At 39, Messi is on the verge of playing in another World Cup final. His experience, leadership, and skill in decisive moments remain of great importance to Argentina.

Teammates want Messi to stay

Mac Allister emphasized that playing on the same team as Messi holds special significance for the Argentine players.

«Playing with Messi means a lot to us. We hope he stays as long as possible, but we will see what happens in practice,» he added.

Thus, the team respects Messi's decision but remains hopeful about his continuation with the national team.

A historic final against Spain ahead

In the 2026 World Cup final, Argentina will face the Spain national team on July 19.

This match could be Messi's final appearance in a World Cup. However, the player has not yet announced his official decision regarding his future in the national team.

Now all attention is focused on the final: can Messi lead Argentina to another World Cup title?