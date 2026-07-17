Apple vs OpenAI Lawsuit: Confidential Disputes Between Tech Giants

·24·Technology
Apple vs OpenAI Lawsuit: Confidential Disputes Between Tech Giants

A serious legal confrontation has emerged between two leaders of the tech world: Apple and OpenAI. Last Friday, Apple filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the company of stealing trade secrets. This conflict is expected to have a significant impact not only on the relationship between the two companies but also on the future development of the AI market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to the lawsuit, Apple claims that confidential information was illegally transferred to OpenAI by its former employees. TechCrunch reports that these violations may reach the highest levels of OpenAI's management, including the company's head of hardware.

One of the most surprising facts is that there are currently over 400 former Apple employees working at OpenAI. Apple views this mass migration of staff not as simple personnel turnover, but as a systematic effort aimed at misappropriating intellectual property.

A serious blow to IPO plans

This lawsuit comes at the most inconvenient time for OpenAI. The company was planning to launch its IPO by the end of this year. Legal problems and allegations related to trade secrets could undermine investor confidence and reduce the company's market valuation.

OpenAI is currently responding cautiously to these accusations. Experts believe that if the court rules in favor of Apple, OpenAI will be forced to reconsider its hardware ambitions or even halt some of its developments.

This situation is also indirectly significant for the Uzbekistan technology market. At a time when the popularity of iPhone smartphones and ChatGPT services is growing among local users, the dispute between the two giants could affect software updates and the introduction of new features.

Data security issue

Against the backdrop of the lawsuit, another important issue has come to the fore: how much can users trust AI companies with their data? While Apple is known for its privacy policy, data security remains the weakest point for rapidly growing startups like OpenAI.

The lawsuit is currently in its early stages. If the parties cannot reach a settlement, this case is bound to become one of the largest technology trials in recent years. This could trigger the development of new legal norms for regulating AI technologies worldwide, including in Uzbekistan.

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