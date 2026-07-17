Microsoft sets a record: 570 Windows vulnerabilities fixed with AI

·29·Technology
Microsoft sets a record: 570 Windows vulnerabilities fixed with AI

Microsoft has announced its latest "Patch Tuesday" security update for Windows 10 and Windows 11. This package addresses a record-breaking 570 vulnerabilities. This is the highest number of bugs fixed in a single month in the company's history, surpassing the figures from June. AI technologies integrated into the company's internal security systems played a key role in achieving this efficiency. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, among the fixed flaws are 3 critical "zero-day" vulnerabilities, two of which have already been exploited by cybercriminals in real-world attacks. Specifically, bugs in Active Directory Federation Services, SharePoint Server, and Windows BitLocker have posed a serious threat to user security. Experts recommend that corporate clients install this update without delay.

Security analysis and numbers

According to a report released by Microsoft experts, the breakdown of the resolved vulnerabilities is as follows:

  • 254 elevation of privilege vulnerabilities;
  • 145 remote code execution (RCE) vulnerabilities;
  • 102 information disclosure issues;
  • 35 denial of service (DoS) cases;
  • 17 security feature bypasses and 16 spoofing cases.
Of the total list, 59 vulnerabilities are classified as "critical." Most of them allow hackers to remotely gain full control over a victim's computer. Microsoft representatives emphasize that the sharp increase in the number of bugs does not mean the Windows system has become weaker, but rather that the quality and speed of internal audits have improved with the help of AI.

New system features

In addition to security measures, this Cumulative Update also introduces several improvements for Windows 11 users. Specifically, a Point-in-Time Restore feature has been added. This tool allows users to revert apps, settings, and files to a previous state. Additionally, widget customization options have been expanded, and the Magnifier tool has been improved.

Compatibility with Bluetooth-connected devices has also been increased. For corporate users, it is recommended to perform standard compatibility checks before deploying the update. Regular users can download the update via the Windows Update service.

This update is also critical for Windows users in Uzbekistan, as services like SharePoint and Active Directory form the backbone of the IT infrastructure for many state and private organizations in the country. Updating the system in a timely manner is the most effective way to ensure the privacy of personal data.

MicrosoftWindows 11SecurityArtificial IntelligenceCybersecurity
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