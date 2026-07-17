Dyson introduces the new HF1 smart fan that replaces two home appliances

Dyson, a leading brand in the world of home appliances, has unveiled the Hot+Cool HF1 model, taking home climate control to a whole new level. This device combines both heating and cooling functions, allowing it to replace traditional heaters and ceiling fans in the home with a single compact unit. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The Dyson HF1 stands out with its elegant and bladeless design. This not only provides an aesthetically pleasing look but is also crucial from a safety perspective. The absence of rotating blades in the device provides extra peace of mind for households with young children and pets. Furthermore, such a construction significantly simplifies the process of cleaning the device from dust.

Smart control and technological capabilities

One of the main advantages of the device is its remote and smart control system. Users can control the HF1 model via the MyDyson app on their smartphones. This allows for turning the device on or off, setting timers, and creating custom schedules even when not in the room. A remote control is also included with the device.

The HF1 is equipped with a smart thermostat that constantly monitors the room temperature. Once the set temperature is reached, the device automatically reduces or increases power, ensuring energy efficiency. To direct airflow, the device has the ability to oscillate at angles of 15, 40, and 70 degrees.

Silent operation and safety measures

Designed for bedrooms and offices, this model operates at a very low noise level. Specifically, in the night "Sleep" mode, the noise level is only 26 decibels, which does not disturb even the most sensitive sleepers. At the same time, the device is equipped with an automatic shut-off function in case it tips over.

It is worth noting that the Dyson HF1 does not work like an air conditioner in cooling mode; it does not artificially lower the air temperature but provides circulation through a powerful airflow. In heating mode, the metal cover on the front of the device may get slightly warm, so caution is required during use.

Weighing less than 3 kilograms (approximately 2.7 kg) and standing 58 centimeters tall, this device is highly portable. It is easy to move from one room to another and does not take up excess space in the interior. Currently, this smart device is priced at around $499 on the international market.