Elon Musk-founded The Boring Company expected to reach $20 billion valuation

Elon Musk's tunnel-digging startup The Boring Company is on the verge of expanding its investment portfolio. According to The Wall Street Journal, the company is in talks to raise a new $4 billion investment round based on a $20 billion valuation. If this deal goes through, the company will demonstrate a sharp increase in market value. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

This figure is considered a huge leap for The Boring Company. For context, in 2022, the startup was valued at $5.7 billion. Just two years later, a nearly fourfold increase in the company's value shows high investor confidence in Musk's ideas aimed at transforming transport infrastructure. However, the publication notes that negotiations are not yet finalized and final terms may change.

Las Vegas success and safety issues

Currently, The Boring Company has implemented its largest project in Las Vegas. Through a network of tunnels built under the city, Tesla electric vehicles transport passengers between various stations. This system stands out for being cheaper and faster to build than a traditional subway. Nevertheless, the project is not without criticism.

In particular, cases of serious worker injuries during tunnel construction have been reported. Additionally, Nevada regulators stated last year that The Boring Company had violated environmental standards nearly 800 times. Such safety and environmental issues are seen as factors that could hinder the company's future expansion plans.

Global plans and new directions

The Boring Company does not intend to limit itself only to the US. Company representatives have already announced plans to build tunnel networks in major cities such as Nashville and Dubai. The startup has also presented its projects in megacities like Baltimore, Chicago, and Los Angeles. These projects aim to solve the problem of urban congestion through an underground transport system.

Spun off as a separate division from SpaceX in 2018, The Boring Company is developing in synergy with Elon Musk's other projects. For example, although SpaceX recently underwent a historic IPO process, its share price experienced a certain decline. Under such conditions, attracting new capital for The Boring Company is of vital importance for the stability of Musk's overall business empire.

For rapidly developing countries facing urban transport problems, such technologies could be an interesting solution in the future. For now, the global community continues to watch how quickly and safely Musk's next ambitious plan will be implemented.