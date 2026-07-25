China makes a massive breakthrough in brain-computer interfaces

Chinese scientists have introduced a revolutionary system that takes neurointerface technology to a new level. For the first time in the world, it has become possible to synchronously collect electroencephalogram (EEG) data from thousands of people located in different regions simultaneously. This discovery is expected to usher in a new era in training AI models based on human brain signals. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to CCTV, this new technology was specially designed to study the communication between the brain and computers and to improve neurosystems. Until now, such experiments were conducted on a limited scale, with the participation of only a few dozen volunteers. Now, the opportunity has emerged to record data from thousands of participants simultaneously.

How were the technological barriers overcome?

To achieve this result, the project engineers had to solve two extremely complex problems. First, the size of the equipment recording EEG signals was significantly reduced, but this did not negatively affect measurement accuracy. This made the devices more convenient for everyday use.

The second and most crucial challenge was data synchronization. Since participants were in different cities and regions, all devices were ensured to operate simultaneously with millisecond precision, despite network delays. This serves to create an ultra-precise and high-quality database for AI.

A new resource for the future of neurosystems

According to experts, the main problem in the field of neurointerfaces today is the lack of quality EEG data. While giant volumes of text, images, and videos have been collected to train universal AI models like ChatGPT, records of the human brain's electrical activity have been very scarce and scattered.

The new system allows collecting thousands of hours of synchronous EEG recordings in a single session. This accelerates the process of creating massive datasets to train AI algorithms by several times. As a result, in the future, a new generation of neurosystems will emerge that can directly analyze human brain signals rather than being limited to text or images.

In the long term, this technology paves the way for creating systems that better understand human cognitive states and can communicate with them almost directly. This could revolutionize not only medicine, but all areas of human-computer interaction.