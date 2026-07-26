Erling Haaland stuns guests at Donnarumma's wedding by performing the 'Viking Row' dance

·112·Sport
Erling Haaland stuns guests at Donnarumma's wedding by performing the 'Viking Row' dance

Manchester City's star striker Erling Haaland loves to be in the spotlight off the pitch as well. Recently, he put on a real show at the luxurious wedding ceremony of his teammate, Italy national team goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, leading the 'Viking row' tradition which went viral on social media, reports Goal.com reports .

At the wedding reception held in the picturesque Italian region of Locorotondo, the Norwegian goalscorer took to the stage and grabbed the drum. According to Goal.com, Erling Haaland repeated the celebration style with the wedding guests that became famous with the Norway national team during the World Cup. According to this tradition, one person sets the rhythm, while the others sway in unison as if they are rowing a boat and join in.

At the ceremony, Gianluigi Donnarumma married his long-time partner Alessia Elefante. The event turned into a veritable gathering of European football stars. Among the guests were legendary Paolo Maldini, as well as well-known players like Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Barella. Erling Haaland attended with his partner Isabel Haugseng Johansen, becoming one of the most cheerful participants of the evening.

Passion on the pitch spills over into celebration

Erling Haaland did not limit himself to just playing the drum; he also taught the guests, who were standing around in bewilderment, how to perform the moves. His sincere laughter and enthusiasm brought a special vibe to the wedding. As a reminder, this 'boat rowing' celebration became popular under the leadership of Martin Odegaard after the Norway national team defeated Brazil.

These joyful moments could be the final break for Manchester City players before the new season. After all, a period of major changes is beginning at the club. Following a decade of successful work, Pep Guardiola left the team and was replaced by Enzo Maresca. During the Guardiola era, the 'Citizens' won 20 major trophies and became the absolute leaders of English football.

Now Erling Haaland and his teammates will have to defend their titles under the new manager. Such a tight-knit atmosphere at Donnarumma's wedding showed that the relationships between team members are very strong not only on the pitch, but in life as well. For football fans, such informal events are a great opportunity to see the human side of the stars.

Erling HaalandGianluigi DonnarummaManchester CityFootballWedding
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