Demand for Ferrari's first electric car exceeded expectations

Unveiled in May, the Luce—the Ferrari brand's first-ever electric vehicle—faced sharp criticism from internet users and automotive experts. However, as reported by the Financial Times, despite all doubts and negative reviews, demand for this five-seat car turned out higher than expected, and the company fulfilled its sales plan for the current year in just two months. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Recall that following the presentation day, the exterior of the Luce model was compared on the internet to the Nissan Leaf, and its design was harshly criticized. Even Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, the former head of Ferrari, joined the ranks of these critics. Amid the negative reactions, Ferrari shares fell by 8% the day after the presentation, and many online observers predicted the electric car would fail.

The work of famous designers and buyer trust

However, the online protests did not affect the interest of real buyers. Created in collaboration with renowned designer Jony Ive and his company LoveFrom, this unique five-seat sports car quickly found its buyers. According to automotive experts, design seen through a screen can differ from real life, and wealthy clients who saw the car up close decided to place orders.

According to reports, Ferrari planned to sell about 500 units of this electric car, priced at €555,000 (approximately $630,000). Achieving this figure in just two months showed that brand fans are ready to purchase the new product regardless of the price. For a company that sold over 13,000 cars priced in the six-figure range last year, distributing 500 electric cars to its clients was not difficult.

Chinese market and initial reviews

Based on previous reports, at least 20% of the sold cars are expected to be directed to the Chinese market. Since Chinese buyers prefer modern, fast, and four-door electric cars, it was emphasized that the Luce model fully meets the demands of this market. Initial reviews regarding the car's technical capabilities and driving characteristics also confirm that it handles in true Ferrari spirit.

The famous prancing horse emblem on the hood and high-level engineering solutions disproved all critics' assumptions. Despite online doubts, Ferrari has practically proven that success in the market is possible even with its first electric vehicle.