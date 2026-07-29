Waymo Autonomous Taxis Return to High-Speed Highways

Alphabet's Waymo has begun returning its self-driving cars to high-speed highways. The service was suspended more than two months ago due to vehicle behavior on high-speed sections, particularly near construction zones. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

TechCrunch notes that the company announced this decision on its X social media page. According to the announcement, highway routes will be gradually restored, starting in Phoenix, which was the company's first driverless service market. Similar services are also expected to resume in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area in the coming days.

Software Update and Safety

Waymo's official statement emphasizes that engineers have implemented critical software updates aimed at improving navigation efficiency around roadwork and construction sites on highways. The new system significantly enhances scene recognition and routing capabilities, helping ensure safety in complex sections.

The temporary suspension and subsequent resumption of highway operations coincide with a period of heightened scrutiny toward autonomous taxi operators in the country. Specifically, how self-driving cars navigate traffic jams and operate near emergency responders is under strict supervision by the public and regulatory bodies.

Recall and Regulatory Measures

Waymo began utilizing highways last November in San Francisco, Phoenix, and Los Angeles to offer passengers shorter travel times and faster airport access. However, these routes were abruptly closed this May, triggering legitimate user complaints on social media.

Subsequently, official documents submitted in June revealed that nearly 4,000 robotaxis were voluntarily recalled after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration identified at least 13 incidents involving vehicles entering closed construction zones. Company representatives stated that no injuries or collisions were recorded during these events.

Currently, the implemented updates and improved technical solutions allow Waymo to safely expand this service and strengthen its market position. The future of autonomous vehicles and their adaptation to urban infrastructure remains a crucial test for the entire technology world.