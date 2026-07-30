Meta Accelerates New App Creation Using AI

·39·Technology
Meta Accelerates New App Creation Using AI

Meta has significantly accelerated the process of developing and launching new apps by leveraging artificial intelligence technologies. Company head Mark Zuckerberg stated that many more new digital products will be presented to users in the near future. According to Techcrunch.com, reports .

According to ixbt.com, during a meeting with investors following the second quarter results, Zuckerberg specifically emphasized that AI is increasing the speed of product creation. The company noted that large language models (LLMs) make it possible to prepare software faster and test new ideas in a short time.

New Apps and Past Experiences

This year, Meta introduced a number of new projects, including Instagram Instants, the Forum app based on Facebook Groups, and the Seller program designed for Marketplace vendors. Additionally, a new photo-sharing Instagram app and an AI-powered fairy tale creation experiment are being tested.

For context, Meta has previously made numerous attempts to create standalone apps. Through an internal incubator called Creative Labs, the company released apps like Slingshot, Rooms, Paper, Moments, and Riff, but they failed to gain popularity and were shut down in 2015. In the early 2020s, through the NPE Team group, dozens of apps like Bump, Aux, Spark, and Tuned were tested, but they met the same fate.

The Role of AI and Recommendation Systems

Today, artificial intelligence is turning the tide for Meta. The company has already achieved success with Threads — the monthly active users of this platform have reached 500 million. Mark Zuckerberg hopes that in the future Threads will become another Meta app with over a billion users.

In the success of Threads, Meta relied on its existing base and actively promoted the new app through Facebook and Instagram, which played a crucial role. At the same time, AI-based content recommendation systems have also played a major part in this growth, increasing the platform's efficiency.

Zuckerberg noted that AI not only improves core business processes but also makes apps more useful and engaging. The company plans to introduce even more innovative products soon and expand their reach using recommendation systems.

MetaArtificial IntelligenceMark ZuckerbergThreadsTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

AI Industry Discovers a New UnicornAI Industry Discovers a New UnicornToday, 22:59Spotify Lets Users Add Personal Memories to TracksSpotify Lets Users Add Personal Memories to TracksToday, 22:55SpaceX Tests Starship Catch Mechanism in FloridaSpaceX Tests Starship Catch Mechanism in FloridaToday, 21:59Surging Demand for Forward-Deployed Engineers in the AI MarketSurging Demand for Forward-Deployed Engineers in the AI MarketToday, 21:55Nuclear Fusion Startup Commonwealth Fusion Systems Raises $1 BillionNuclear Fusion Startup Commonwealth Fusion Systems Raises $1 BillionToday, 21:55Tesla Produces Its 10 Millionth Electric VehicleTesla Produces Its 10 Millionth Electric VehicleToday, 21:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin