Meta Accelerates New App Creation Using AI

Meta has significantly accelerated the process of developing and launching new apps by leveraging artificial intelligence technologies. Company head Mark Zuckerberg stated that many more new digital products will be presented to users in the near future. According to Techcrunch.com, reports .

According to ixbt.com, during a meeting with investors following the second quarter results, Zuckerberg specifically emphasized that AI is increasing the speed of product creation. The company noted that large language models (LLMs) make it possible to prepare software faster and test new ideas in a short time.

New Apps and Past Experiences

This year, Meta introduced a number of new projects, including Instagram Instants, the Forum app based on Facebook Groups, and the Seller program designed for Marketplace vendors. Additionally, a new photo-sharing Instagram app and an AI-powered fairy tale creation experiment are being tested.

For context, Meta has previously made numerous attempts to create standalone apps. Through an internal incubator called Creative Labs, the company released apps like Slingshot, Rooms, Paper, Moments, and Riff, but they failed to gain popularity and were shut down in 2015. In the early 2020s, through the NPE Team group, dozens of apps like Bump, Aux, Spark, and Tuned were tested, but they met the same fate.

The Role of AI and Recommendation Systems

Today, artificial intelligence is turning the tide for Meta. The company has already achieved success with Threads — the monthly active users of this platform have reached 500 million. Mark Zuckerberg hopes that in the future Threads will become another Meta app with over a billion users.

In the success of Threads, Meta relied on its existing base and actively promoted the new app through Facebook and Instagram, which played a crucial role. At the same time, AI-based content recommendation systems have also played a major part in this growth, increasing the platform's efficiency.

Zuckerberg noted that AI not only improves core business processes but also makes apps more useful and engaging. The company plans to introduce even more innovative products soon and expand their reach using recommendation systems.