“I'm training to beat my wife”: Athlete heavily fined

·62·Society
“I'm training to beat my wife”: Athlete heavily fined

Administrative liability measures were applied to an athlete who posted a video on social media jokingly promoting violence against his future spouse.

As reported, on July 26 of this year, Irina Matviyenko, head of the «Nemolchi» project, appealed to internal affairs agencies, stating that an athlete known by the nickname «Salah» had published a video promoting violence on his Instagram page, and asked for a legal assessment of the situation.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the athlete posted a video showing a training session, leaving a caption to the effect of: «I'm training so that in the future my wife only takes precise hits».

Authorized agencies evaluated this post as content promoting harassment and violence.

On July 27, the Mirobod District Court on Criminal Cases reviewed this administrative case. During the court session, the athlete pleaded guilty, expressed remorse for his actions, and asked the court for leniency.

According to the court decision, he was found guilty of committing an offense under Article 189-1 of the Administrative Responsibility Code — production, distribution, or demonstration of products promoting harassment, violence, or cruelty.

As a result, the athlete was sentenced to a fine equal to 60 times the basic calculation amount — 24 million 720 thousand soms.

Irina MatviyenkoNemolchiInstagramMirobod District Court
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