Mike Tyson reveals secret: Who was his true idol, not Muhammad Ali?

Former undisputed heavyweight world champion, legendary Mike Tyson surprised everyone by admitting that his favorite boxer was not Muhammad Ali. "Iron Mike" pointed to another boxing legend as his true role model.

Zamin.uz reports on the details of this unexpected confession and the reasons behind Tyson's choice, based on the American legend's interview with ESNEWS.

Historical Choice: Roberto Durán

Mike Tyson made his choice on the four-division world champion and Panamanian legend Roberto Durán. Tyson stated that he felt a close connection to Durán since his youth.

The main reason for this is that both spent their childhoods in harsh conditions and poverty.

— Roberto Durán. He grew up in poverty like me. I wasn't as handsome and charming as Muhammad Ali, I was a kid from the streets. That's why I wanted to be like Durán — he was my unique role model, — said Mike Tyson.

The photo shows the youth years of Tyson and Durán, their childhoods spent in difficult conditions, and moments of fighting inside the ring.

Ali, Durán, and the passion for boxing

Earlier, Tyson had stated that Muhammad Ali was the one who first sparked his interest in boxing. However, according to him, Roberto Durán and Sugar Ray Leonard were the ones who made him seriously want to step into the ring.

Tyson particularly emphasizes that the Panamanian athlete's style was very close to his own nature:

Aggressive boxing

Constant pressure

Readiness for hard punch exchanges

Durán's image as a guy "from the streets" was closer to Tyson's heart.

Durán — The Legend of "Hands of Stone"

Roberto Durán, nicknamed "Hands of Stone", became a world champion in lightweight, welterweight, light middleweight, and middleweight divisions. One of his most brilliant victories is considered his first fight against Sugar Ray Leonard in 1980.

Durán fought in the professional ring for nearly half a century. His record is 103 wins, 16 losses, and 70 knockouts. In 2007, he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Key Information Table

Category / Information Details Legendary Boxer Mike Tyson Favorite Boxer Roberto Durán Reason for Admiration Shared past (poverty, street upbringing), aggressive style Muhammad Ali's Role Sparked initial interest in boxing Roberto Durán's Achievements Four-division world champion, "Hands of Stone", 103 wins, Hall of Fame inductee Mike Tyson's Main Achievement Youngest heavyweight champion in history (at age 20)

Mike Tyson's confession about his favorite boxer and Roberto Durán's legendary career is one of the most relevant topics in the boxing world.

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Do you think Mike Tyson's choice is fair? Who is your favorite boxer? Leave your thoughts and guesses in the comments!