Officials issue statement regarding brutal beating of a bride in Jombay

·83·Society
Officials issue statement regarding brutal beating of a bride in Jombay

Reports about a woman being hospitalized with severe bodily injuries in the Jombay district of Samarkand region have sparked widespread discussion. The victim's father appealed via social media, stating that violence had been committed against his daughter. The Jombay district khokimiyat also issued an official response regarding the incident.

According to the woman's father, her husband had previously inflicted bodily injuries on his daughter. He stated that although his daughter's jaw and teeth were injured three months ago, the family preferred reconciliation because they have three children. It was also noted that law enforcement agencies were aware of this incident.

According to the father's claims, this time the woman's face and various parts of her body were injured. He also stated that instead of taking his daughter to the hospital, she was pressured by her mother-in-law and other relatives and left near a bridge over a canal. These claims have not yet been officially confirmed.

The Jombay district khokimiyat reported that investigation activities were launched immediately regarding the incident. The event has been taken under control with the participation of District Khokim Khurshid Nazarov, Head of the Internal Affairs Department Maruf Shermuhammedov, and a preventive inspector.

According to official data, law enforcement agencies are currently conducting preliminary inquiries in accordance with established legislative procedures. It was stated that a legal assessment of the incident will be given based on the investigation results.

It was also reported that the victimized woman has been placed in a hospital and is receiving necessary medical assistance. Officials emphasized that all processes regarding the incident continue under control.

JombaySamarkandKhurshid NazarovMaruf Shermuhammedov
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