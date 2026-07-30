Yurent limits speed of traffic violators via rating system

·44·Technology
Yurent limits speed of traffic violators via rating system

The popularity of personal mobility devices in cities, particularly electric scooters, brings the issues of improving usage culture and ensuring road safety to the forefront. According to Ixbt.com, the popular kick-sharing service Yurent has summarized the initial results of a special rating system introduced for users. Accordingly, the speed of nearly 35,000 users who systematically violated traffic rules has been restricted, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

According to the company, this figure accounts for less than one percent of the platform's total audience. Under the system's rules, every registered user is initially given a rating of 100 points. If a rider fails to dismount from the scooter when crossing pedestrian crossings or leaves it in an unauthorized place, their score decreases.

How the rating system works

As a user's score drops, the maximum speed of the scooter they are operating also automatically decreases. In some cases, the speed limit can be reduced by up to 20 percent compared to the standard norm for a specific section. However, the service retains other safety mechanisms alongside these measures. In particular, slow-speed zones, prohibited areas, fines, and the practice of blocking accounts for serious violations remain in effect.

The majority of violations are identified based on reports received through chat bots on Telegram and Max messengers. Specialists carefully check each message, and a user's rating points are deducted only when confirmed evidence exists. According to statistics, approximately one-third of the received complaints resulted in a rating drop.

Positive changes and safety

Another convenient aspect of the system is that if a user follows traffic rules in the future and avoids fines, their rating is gradually restored. At the same time, the maximum speed of the scooter is returned to its previous state. The company's internal statistics show that after the introduction of speed limits, 96 percent of violators stopped breaking the rules thereafter.

ScooterYurentKick-sharingTraffic RulesTechnologies
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