Poland Joins Europe's IRIS2 Space Programme

·27·Technology
Poland Joins Europe's IRIS2 Space Programme

The Polish government has officially joined the process of creating and developing Europe's IRIS2 secure satellite communication system. A memorandum of understanding signed in Warsaw between Eutelsat and Poland has become the legal basis for this strategic cooperation, reports ixbt.com. According to Ixbt.com reports .

This document was signed simultaneously with an agreement between the European Commission and Poland to increase investments in the programme. The new agreements aim to closely link additional project funding with industrial and technological cooperation.

Industrial and Technological Cooperation

According to the signed agreement, the parties will work together on the creation, deployment, and subsequent development of the low Earth orbit segment of the IRIS2 constellation. In turn, Eutelsat will provide Polish space companies with access to its infrastructure for testing and verifying IRIS2 user terminals.

IRIS2 is the European Union's flagship programme for creating its own secure satellite communication infrastructure. Within this major initiative, the SpaceRISE consortium is responsible for creating and operating the system, while Eutelsat leads the deployment and operation of its low Earth orbit segment.

Fast Communication via the OneWeb Network

During the period leading up to the full operational launch of the new European system, the parties also plan to conclude a commercial agreement. According to this deal, Poland will be provided with reserved and prioritized bandwidth of up to 2 Gbps from the OneWeb satellite network.

This commercial agreement is planned to be finalized by June 2027. Utilizing the currently active OneWeb low Earth orbit constellation will ensure stable satellite communication with low latency until the new European system is launched.

PolandEutelsatIRIS2OneWebSpace
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