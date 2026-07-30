Surging Demand for Forward-Deployed Engineers in the AI Market

Demand for specialists who help enterprises derive practical value from modern technologies in the AI industry is growing at an unprecedented rate. According to executive search firm Christian & Timbers, there are only about 2,000 specialists in the US with the specific skills, experience, and practical AI expertise needed to ensure enterprises see real returns on their AI investments. Techcrunch.com reports this.

The study, shared with TechCrunch, emphasizes that this number of specialists represents not just open job postings, but the total number of available professionals nationwide. As businesses move past the stage of trying to use the best models and look for ways to integrate them into their workflows and improve financial performance, the concept of the forward-deployed engineer (FDE) is gaining critical importance. FDEs are specialists who build, implement, and launch software or AI models directly within client organizations.

Demand for Specialists and Market Dynamics

The Christian & Timbers study predicts a 2,100% surge in demand for these specialists by the end of this year. The research is based on interviews with over 250 C-level executives across 180 companies, surveys among 80 Fortune 500 executives, and conversations with more than 300 FDEs and applied AI engineers conducted between January and June.

At the beginning of the year, only 5–10% of companies planned to hire FDE specialists, primarily for small pilot projects. However, by the end of the second quarter, this figure skyrocketed to 70%. The largest consulting and service firms have increased their FDE headcount tenfold, stating the need to form full teams ranging from 20 to 100 people.

Talent Shortage and Future Challenges

According to Christian & Timbers founder Jeff Christian, these developments are happening at a speed he has never seen before, with enterprises actively hiring even in the middle of summer. If the study's data proves correct, such demand will significantly outpace the existing talent supply. The report reveals that there are approximately 17,000 FDEs in the US market today, with a substantial portion already employed by Palantir, the company that pioneered this concept years ago.

Experts note that only a small fraction of FDEs in the market are capable of delivering tens of millions of dollars in real return on investment (ROI). This return can manifest through accelerated revenue on the go-to-market side or by automating thousands of document processing workflows. As Chris Taylor, head of an FDE services firm that started working with Anthropic, points out, many engineers can help introduce Claude Code to company employees, but very few are capable of building a flagship AI product from scratch.