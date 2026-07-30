Historical document: Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are revolutionizing pension provision!

A new page has been opened in the history of cooperation between the two fraternal states. On July 30, 2026, within the framework of a high-level meeting held in the picturesque city of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, a strategically important agreement «On State Social Insurance and Pension Provision» was signed between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

This document positively resolves the fate of thousands of citizens who have worked honestly on both sides of the border for years and faced problems in receiving pensions. Zamin.uz analyzes the most important aspects of the new system.

A new era: Problems are put to an end

Until now, citizens with work experience in both countries faced complex bureaucratic barriers and injustice when retiring. As a result of labor in one state not being counted in the other, people were deprived of a decent old-age pension.

The signed agreement aims to radically solve these problems and take cooperation in the field of pension provision to an entirely new level. From now on, the criterion of justice will prevail.

Golden rules of the agreement: What does the citizen get?

The document provides extremely important reliefs for labor migrants and individuals who have operated in the territory of the two states:

Proportional system: The principle of «fair service record» is introduced. Each state assigns and pays a pension for the employment (insurance) record acquired by the citizen specifically in its own territory. That is, Uzbekistan will be responsible for the experience in Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan for the experience in Kyrgyzstan.

National calculation: The amount of the pension is calculated independently based on the national legislation of each state, proceeding from the work experience, salary, and paid insurance contributions worked on the territory of that state.

«Export» of pensions: If a pensioner moves from one state to another for permanent residence, the opportunity to receive the assigned pension at the new place of residence is fully ensured. Borders will not be a barrier to payment.

Equal rights and wide scope: Citizens of the two states are granted equal opportunities in exercising their pension rights. The agreement regulates not only the basic pension, but also the funeral allowance, medical and social expertise, data protection, and prompt interagency information exchange.

Main information table

Criterion / Information Details Document name Agreement on State Social Insurance and Pension Provision Date and place of signing July 30, 2026, Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyzstan) Main objective To protect the pension rights of citizens who worked in both states Pension assignment principle Proportional (paid by the state where the work experience was acquired) Pension transfer (export) Available (pension is retained even upon relocation) Additional guarantees Funeral allowance, equal rights, information exchange

Conclusion: Victory of justice and social protection

This historical document not only secures the pension rights of thousands of citizens who have worked honestly in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, but is also a huge step towards strengthening their social protection.

The agreement serves for the fair distribution of obligations between the pension systems of the two states and further strengthens the trust of fraternal peoples in each other.

Have you or your loved ones worked in both countries? How will this news affect your life? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important news with your loved ones!