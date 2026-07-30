Good news: The mandatory citizen registration deadline has been extended

Friendly and good-neighborly relations between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are rising to a new level. Within the framework of the high-level meeting between the heads of the two states, a historic document was signed that creates significant relief for ordinary citizens. From now on, the deadline for mandatory registration during mutual trips has been significantly extended.

Zamin.uz reports on the details of this important news and other prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

1. "Not 5 days, but 15 days": Exemption from registration obligation

Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov announced the most anticipated news at a press conference following fruitful negotiations with Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Accordingly, the stay period for citizens of the two countries in the respective countries has been eased.

Importantly, the signed Protocol exempts citizens from the obligation of temporary or permanent registration with the authorized bodies of the host country (internal affairs departments, passport desks) for 15 days from the date of crossing the state border. Previously, this period was only 5 days.

This change will reduce bureaucratic hurdles, saving time and money for thousands of tourists, entrepreneurs, and citizens visiting relatives.

2. Borders fully resolved and the number of checkpoints doubled

At the press conference, Sadyr Japarov emphasized that special attention was paid to cross-border cooperation issues.

“We have fully resolved border issues. The agreement on the state border, and the protocols on checkpoints and mutual trips of citizens were signed. Most importantly, we increased the number of checkpoints from 15 to 30,” said the President of Kyrgyzstan.

Doubling the number of border points will serve to accelerate transport flow, grow trade turnover, and further revitalize travel between the two peoples.

3. When the new procedure will enter into force and the news in Andijan

The question that interests many is: when will the new procedure come into effect? It should be noted that simply signing the Protocol does not bring it into force immediately. The new rules will officially enter into force only after the parties fully complete internal state procedures (parliamentary ratification or government resolution). Until then, the current 5-day rule remains in effect.

In addition, President Japarov announced the opening of a General Consulate of the Kyrgyz Republic in Andijan in order to further strengthen friendly ties. This will make it easier for residents and entrepreneurs of the valley regions to use consular services.

Main information table

Criterion / Information Details Subject of agreement Facilitating mutual trips of citizens Old registration deadline 5 days New registration deadline 15 days (staying without registration) Border checkpoints Increased from 15 to 30 News in Andijan Opening of the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan Time of entry into force After completion of internal procedures

Further opening of borders between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan and the extension of the registration deadline is a historic event that will ease the lives of millions of people.

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How do you think these changes will affect tourism and trade between the two countries? Leave your thoughts and assumptions in the comments!