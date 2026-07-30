Alejandro Balde: We are not afraid of Real Madrid and our destiny is in our own hands

·34·Sport
Alejandro Balde: We are not afraid of Real Madrid and our destiny is in our own hands

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde has stated that his team is not afraid of Real Madrid at all and will fight for all trophies in the upcoming season. In an interview with a sports publication, the footballer emphasized that the Catalans must focus on their own game. Goal.com reports this.

According to the sports publication, despite summer transfers and the return of coach José Mourinho, Balde remains relaxed about the opponent, noting that only the team's own actions matter on the pitch. In his opinion, football is played 11 against 11, and player names on the pitch do not matter.

La Liga and the title race

Speaking about the competition in the Spanish championship, the 22-year-old player reminded that the season is long and they will only face their main rivals twice. According to him, the fate of La Liga remains directly dependent on the team itself.

Balde also touched upon his personal goals. He noted that he is young, has many opportunities to grow and learn, and improving his game every year is his main objective.

Success under Hansi Flick

Over the past two seasons, the Catalan club has won almost all domestic trophies under the guidance of Hansi Flick. The defender emphasized the need to stay on this path, keep dreaming, and fight for victory in all tournaments.

Answering a question about the Champions League, he admitted that this competition is the most important and everyone wants to win it. However, he added that one should not get too obsessed with it and needs to move forward step by step.

The footballer added that the return of 8 world champions to the squad brings immense confidence and a fantastic squad that has proven its strength in recent years awaits them.

Alejandro BaldeBarcelonaReal MadridLa LigaChampions League
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