Spotify Lets Users Add Personal Memories to Tracks

·24·Technology
Spotify Lets Users Add Personal Memories to Tracks

The popular streaming service Spotify has introduced a brand-new feature designed to make music playlists even more personalized. According to TechCrunch, users can now leave unique notes and memories on each track. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

The new feature allows listeners to save memories about why a particular song was added to a playlist or where they first heard it. For example, a track discovered while walking the streets of Paris or a melody playing during a first date can now have its own small comment.

The Opportunity to Turn Music Playlists into a Diary

Company representatives explain that over time, such notes create a complete picture reflecting a listener's musical tastes and important moments in their life. This approach turns ordinary music collections into a space of personal memories.

This step allows the Spotify platform to introduce a unique journaling element, distinguishing it from major competitors like Apple Music and YouTube Music. Such a feature is not yet available on other competing platforms, ensuring the company's uniqueness.

How to Use and Restrictions

According to ixbt.com, the new feature is provided equally to free and premium tier users. However, using it requires users to be at least 16 years old, and the service has currently been launched only in select markets.

Activating it is very simple: a user needs to enter a playlist they created or added songs to, tap the three-dot menu next to the song, and select the “Add note” option. After that, text can be entered and saved.

The created note will be visible to all users who can view the playlist, and the author's name will be linked to their profile. This creates a unique communication environment among listeners through musical tastes and memories.

Running Mode for Sports Enthusiasts

Also announced by Spotify on the same day is a new feature called Running Mode. This function selects songs matching different stages of a run and automatically queues the next track based on the user's speed and preferences.

This running mode is currently available to premium subscribers in select countries as the company continues to expand opportunities combining physical activity and music.

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