Intel Arc B580 GPU price drops below $300

·1·Technology
Intel Arc B580 GPU price drops below $300

At a time when graphics adapter prices on the global market have started rising again and are expected to continue getting more expensive in the near future, the Intel Arc B580 model is paradoxically becoming cheaper. According to ixbt.com reports, this device has already become one of the best value offers relative to memory capacity. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This modern GPU is equipped with 12 GB of GDDR6 memory operating on a 192-bit bus. Thanks to these technical specifications, the device is able to deliver much more stable and better results compared to competitors at resolutions higher than Full HD.

Price dynamics and competition

In the US market, the price of this GPU has dropped to $290, while in European countries it can be found for even less than 280 euros. Experts are drawing attention to this situation as it runs counter to general market trends.

Notably, the re-released RTX 3060 model with 12 GB of memory is currently priced higher. At the same time, it not only delivers significantly lower performance but also lacks frame generation support.

Against the backdrop of general price increases in the market, the price drop of the Intel Arc B580 creates a favorable opportunity for buyers. Especially for users looking for high performance and modern technologies in the mid-range price segment, this is becoming an optimal choice.

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