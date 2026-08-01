Transporting 28 children in a Damas in Fergana shocked everyone

·1·Society
Transporting 28 children in a Damas in Fergana shocked everyone

Another case of gross violation of child transportation rules has been uncovered in the Fergana region. During a control event conducted by Road Safety Service officers, it was revealed that a Damas car stopped in Tashlak district was illegally transporting 28 children.

According to responsible agencies, this incident was recorded in the territory of Turvat mahalla citizens' assembly in Tashlak district. During the inspection, it was also found that five of the children were placed in the front seat of the vehicle. Experts note that such situations pose a huge threat to the lives and health of children in the event of a traffic accident.

It is noted that parents and drivers have been repeatedly given explanations and warnings about strict adherence to the rules for transporting children in vehicles. Despite this, such violations still occur frequently in some areas.

In connection with this incident, an administrative report was drawn up against the driver based on Article 128-8 of the Administrative Responsibility Code. Additionally, 0.3 penalty points were added to his record.

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